Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at 90. Chastanet had quoted Tutu in a Christmas Message to Saint Lucians. ‘When I used Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s quote that ‘Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness’ in the opening of my 2021 Christmas message, I would never imagine that just a day later the world would be mourning his passing,’ he stated. ‘He was a hero to many, including myself,’ Chastanet observed. The former Saint Lucia Prime Minister said this was because of Tutu’s