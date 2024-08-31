‘He Was A Giant Of The Caribbean’

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of former Commonwealth Secretary-General Sir Shridath ‘Sonny’ Ramphal at 95.

Sir Shridath served as Secretary-General from 1975 to 1990 and also held several prestigious regional and international positions.

Current Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland expressed sorrow at his passing.

“He was a giant of the Caribbean and one of the Commonwealth’s brightest lights,” Scotland said in a statement.

“As a committed internationalist and my longest-serving predecessor as Secretary-General, Sir Sonny served the Commonwealth with extraordinary vision, compassion, wisdom, and a steadfast commitment to the values which bind our family of nations,” she observed.

According to Scotland, the Guyana-born Sir Shridath’s statesmanship was rooted in his humanity.

She recalled his belief in the power of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation, and his unwavering dedication to justice characterised his leadership.

“Above all, he will remembered for his principled and essential role in coordinating international opposition to apartheid in South Africa – the central achievement of a tenure marked by a resolute dedication to justice, equality, and the dignity of all people,” Scotland stated.

“Nelson Mandela said of Sir Sonny, “He is one of those men who have become famous because, in their fight for human justice, they have chosen the whole world as their theatre,” she recalled.

In addition, Scotland noted that the Commonwealth is stronger, richer and more just because of his leadership, and the world is a better place for his vision and impact.

