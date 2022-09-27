‘He Was A Friend And A Good Colleague!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) is mourning the death of minibus driver Roger Joseph who was among three people who died in a road accident at Bexon last week.

And the organisation has extended condolences to Joseph’s family and the relatives of those who lost their lives.

NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand has expressed wishes for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries due to the collision between Joseph’s minibus and a panel van.

“To me, he was a friend and a good colleague,” Ferdinand said of the late minibus driver.

– Advertisement –

The NCOPT President also described Joseph as a safe driver.

He said he could not recall Joseph being involved in any accidents and described his death as a great loss for the minibus sector.

“It is painful for us. We are hoping that after the investigation we will know the true cause of the accident,” Ferdinand told St Lucia Times.

He said the NCOPT would be seeking to assist the deceased’s family and is discussing how to honour Joseph’s memory.

“But for now, all of us are in pain – in total sadness and shock,” Ferdinand explained.

– Advertisement –