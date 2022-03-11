“He Kept Saying He Would Change!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A relative of the Vieux Fort youth who succumbed to gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon has declared that the 22-year-old followed bad company, despite repeated warnings from his loved ones to desist but had promised to change.

Dawit Charles of West Hall Group, Vieux Fort, was among four people hit when shooters opened fire in the area of Clarke Street, Vieux Fort, while a funeral of a ‘known individual’ was taking place, reports say.

Medical personnel later pronounced Charles dead while the others were in stable condition when the hospital admitted them.

“He followed bad company. We had been speaking to that boy from a young age – about fourteen. To family members he was an okay boy – he was loving. But when he went out there he was a different type of person,” a relative of the deceased who spoke on the condition of anonymity told St Lucia Times.

“He kept saying he would change, but when he got out there it was something different,” the relative disclosed.

The family member acknowledged hearing reports that Thursday’s shooting was gang-related but could not say for sure.

Regarding possible interventions to reduce gang violence, such as providing jobs for young people at risk, as some have suggested, the relative declared that many jobs are available.

Still, some young people “just want to be bad”, the family member stated.

“They want to make a name out there. They are raised up together and that one says ‘I have a gun’ and the other one has one – this has been going on for a long time and it’s not getting any better,” the family member lamented.

Headline photo of deceased supplied by relative

