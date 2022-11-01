‘Hang Them!’ CFPWA Supports Death Penalty For Killing Cops – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA) has reiterated its concern over attacks on police officers across the region and has supported the death penalty for killing a cop.

“We stand firmly behind the calls for the death penalty to be applied to anyone found guilty of killing a police officer,” the CFPWA declared in a statement on Tuesday.

“We urge the countries with the death penalty on the books to use it; hang them,” the statement declared.

“They need to be put to the gallows in front of their families and friends. Criminals must understand that their actions have consequences,” the Caribbean police group asserted.

In a press release early last month, the CFPWA raised its concern about the attacks on police officers while performing their lawful duties.

And in a subsequent November 1, 2022 statement, the organisation said it had learnt that two more officers were killed.

“A police officer’s car was firebombed, and most recently, another police officer shot,” the CFPWA disclosed.

According to the CFPWA, it appeared that the attacks on and the killing of police officers have been normalised instead of being viewed as an attack on the state.

“We note with great disappointment that very few voices have come out to condemn these acts against our members, yet many will come out promptly in defence of criminals,” the police welfare group declared.

” A police officer has a family too. We want to ask, where is the public outrage or outcry when a police officer is attacked or killed?”

“The CFPWA wants to condemn these attacks and killings of our police officers across the region and calls for harsher penalties to be applied to those who attack police officers,” the CFPWA stated.

“It must be made unequivocally clear to criminals that when you take the life of an agent of the state, you have given up your right to life when you are found guilty in a court of law,” the CFPWA observed.

And the organisation called on legislators around the region to make the necessary amendments to reflect harsher penalties for people who attack state agents responsible for preserving and maintaining law and order.

