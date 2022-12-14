Half-time Update: World Cup first – France scores against Morocco Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

In a historic move as it relates to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Morocco team, a team has put one in the back of the net beyond goalkeeper – Yassine Bounou, also known as Bono.

Scoring in the first 5 minutes of the semi-final match is the last World Cup winner – France. Left-back Theo Hernandez scored the sole goal in the first half with just 4 minutes and 39 seconds on the clock. He beat Bono from at close range.

Morocco’s winger Sofiane Boufal got a yellow card 27 minutes into the game.

According to stats online, three out of four previous sides to go 1-0 up within the opening 5 minutes of a World Cup semi-final went on to lose. The only exception on record was Brazil against France in 1958. Also, Hernandez’s opener for France is the earliest scored by any side in a World Cup semi-final since 1958.

There were three minutes of additional stoppage time.

France has never lost a World Cup match when leading at half-time. They have won 25 times and drawn once from such a scoreline.

NewsAmericasNow.com