Half-Time report: Di Maria making ‘goal’ in World Cups again Loop Jamaica

History repeats itself partially with Argentina’s ?ngel Di Maria knocking one into France’s net to score for his national side in yet another FIFA World Cup(TM).

In this 2022 game, Argentina was already up one within 23 minutes of the game, thanks to a penalty drawn through a play between Di Maria himself and Juli?n Alvarez. Captain Lionel Messi then took the penalty and made magic from their pairing.

Then Di Maria in the 36-minute scored a goal from a pass sent down from Messi to take Argentina two up in this 2022 FIFA World Cup(TM) final in Qatar.

But the goal was extra sweet for Di Maria because this is his second goal against France in a World Cup.

Di Mari now has scored in each of the last three editions of the World. He scored in 2014, 2018 and now in 2022 with all three goals, one per edition, coming in the knockout rounds.

At the half now, Argentina has the lead 2-0 over France.

Stats-wise, the fact that both Messi and Di Maria are over 34 years old, and have scored in a World Cup final is also historic.

There have been no substitutions for Argentina yet, but France has made two substitutions and Argentina has one yellow card – Enzo Fern?ndez.

