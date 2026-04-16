Haitian TPS – US House Advances TPS Protection Bill For Haitians 

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. April 16, 2026: A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has taken a major step toward protecting Haitian nationals from deportation, advancing legislation that could extend Temporary Protected Status, (TPS), to an estimated 350,000 Haitians living in the United States.

The measure, H.R. 1689, was brought to the House floor through a rare discharge petition signed by members of both political parties, forcing a vote on the bill despite initial leadership resistance. The bill would designate TPS for Haitian nationals, allowing them to remain in the United States amid ongoing instability and dangerous conditions in Haiti.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association, (AILA), welcomed the move, calling it a significant example of bipartisan cooperation on immigration. “This bipartisan action reflects the very best of what Congress can do, which is to put aside politics and come together to protect vulnerable people from being sent back to life-threatening conditions,” said Ben Johnson, executive director of AILA.

Johnson emphasized that Haiti continues to face severe challenges, and returning nationals under current conditions would be both dangerous and inconsistent with U.S. humanitarian values. He also noted the critical role Haitian TPS holders play in the U.S. economy, particularly in essential sectors such as healthcare, construction, hospitality, and food processing.

If the legislation passes the Senate, TPS protections for Haitians could be extended through 2029, offering stability to thousands of families.

Several Republican lawmakers were among those supporting the discharge petition, including Don Bacon, Brian Fitzpatrick, Carlos Gimenez, Mike Lawler, Nicole Malliotakis and Maria Elvira Salazar, among others.

AILA also highlighted advocacy efforts behind the push, noting that hundreds of its members traveled to Washington, D.C. this week as part of its National Day of Action to urge lawmakers to maintain protections for Haitian nationals. The organization said it will continue to push for immigration policies that reflect compassion, fairness, and the realities facing vulnerable populations.

The vote marks a rare moment of bipartisan alignment on immigration and could signal broader momentum for similar measures in Congress.