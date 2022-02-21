Haiti hikes minimum wage by up to 54% following worker protests

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Port-au-Prince Haiti’s government on Monday hiked the minimum wage by as much as 54%, following weeks of demonstrations by garment workers who say their wages are not enough to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Twitter posted a sliding scale of wage hikes that vary by economic activity, with the greatest increase going to workers in areas such as the electricity and telecommunications industries.

Employees in the clothing manufacturing sector, which export finished products to US retailers, received a 37% increase. That takes their wages to just under $7.50 per day, compared with the $15 per day that union leaders had demanded.

For decades, Haiti has promoted itself as a center for clothing manufacturing thanks to low wages and proximity to US markets.

Workers over the years have complained that pay is too low to cover basic goods, which are often more expensive than in other countries due to weak infrastructure and gang violence.

Read More