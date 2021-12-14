Haiti Fuel Tanker Blast Kills Dozens In Cap-Haitien

“We are overwhelmed,” a local doctor told Haiti’s Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

The government has announced that it is deploying field hospitals to the area to help those affected.

“We need human resources, and also material resources, namely serum, gauze, and anything that can be used in case of serious burns,” Mayor Pierre Yvrose said.

Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor, who visited the site of the blast, told reporters the victims he saw had been so badly burned they were impossible to identify.

He added that about 20 houses in the area had also been set on fire by the explosion.

The United Nations office in Haiti said it stood ready to help national authorities respond to the tanker explosion.

It comes as Haiti is experiencing a severe fuel shortage as powerful gangs have seized control of much of the fuel distribution around the country. Haiti is also in the grip of a major economic and political crisis in the wake of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination earlier this year.