Haillie’s Family Touched By Outpouring Of Support, Grateful To The Public – St. Lucia Times News

We the family of Haillie Davy, the sixteen-year-old from Desruisseaux who went missing on Sunday, March 13th, 2022, would like to inform the public that our daughter was found today, March 20th, 2022.

We are extremely touched by the outpouring of support that we received from the Police, the Media, the Micoud Secondary School and the public.

We must express our sincere gratitude to the public for their concern, prayers and assistance in helping spread the request for assistance in locating Haillie.

We understand the concerns of the public in wanting to know the location where she was found, however, given that this is an active investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now.

Again we want to say a big thank you in helping us reunite with our daughter, sister and friend.

