Haillie Has Been Found! ‘She’s Okay” – St. Lucia Times News

Desruisseaux teenager Haillie Davy, reported missing by her family, has been found, a family member has confirmed.

According to reports, she was located about 2:30 pm Sunday.

“She’s okay,” a family member told St Lucia Times regarding the 16-year old.

Individuals said they last saw Haillie on March 13 in Desruisseaux and the family made a missing person report the following day.

The teenager’s disappearance prompted a search by police and relatives who followed several leads, eventually locating the youngster.

A relative told St Lucia Times that the family is expected to issue a statement in due course.

More details later.

The sixteen-year-old student of the Micoud Secondary was one of two students from the school who had been reported missing.

The other, Darlene Daniel Piltie,15, was located last week.

