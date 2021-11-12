H.E. Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles Appointed Acting Governor General – Sir Neville Cenac Demits Office

Press Release:- Her Majesty the Queen has appointed His Excellency Mr. Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles as Acting Governor-General of Saint Lucia. His Excellency was sworn in at the Official Residence of the Governor-General on Thursday, November 11th, 2021.

During his professional career which spanned over thirty (30) years, H.E. Cyril E. M. Charles served in the public service in various capacities, the longest being as a tax professional within the Department of Inland Revenue for over twenty-five (25) years.

H.E. Charles has also been involved in the work and contribution of the Lions Club in Saint Lucia for over twenty (20) years.

Acting Governor-General, H.E Charles replaces Sir Neville Cenac who demitted office on

October 31st 2021. Sir Neville Cenac was appointed as Governor-General on January 1st 2018.

Headline photo: H.E. Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles

