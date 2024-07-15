Guyanese Soldiers To Assist Grenada’s Post-Beryl Rebuilding

Fifty soldiers from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Engineering Corps arrived on Grenada’s sister Island of Carriacou on Sunday.

They will assist with critical rebuilding efforts there and on Petite Martinique after Hurricane Beryl’s devastation.

Their arrival brings to fifty-eight, the number of Guyanese soldiers in Grenada.

Guyana has also sent relief supplies.

Hurricane Beryl destroyed ninety percent of all buildings on Carriacou and Petite Martinique, caused significant damage to the agricultural sector and electric utilities, and ravaged Northern Grenada.

According to a GDF release, the Guyana army has committed to helping reconstruct several vital projects deemed essential for the community’s recovery and long-term resilience.

“The GDF stands ready to support our Caribbean brothers and sisters. Our mission is to provide immediate relief and assist in the reconstruction and recovery efforts,” Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan stated.

The GDF sent an assessment team on 6 July to conduct a needs analysis ahead of Sunday’s troop arrival.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell greeted the Guyanese soldiers and expressed gratitude for their deployment.

““We are immensely grateful and encouraged by the swift response and unwavering support from our CARICOM neighbours who generously donated relief and much needed building supplies in the wake of Hurricane Beryl,” Mitchell said.

In addition, he indicated that the resilience of the Grenadian people, coupled with the support of the Caribbean community and international partners would go a long way in the recovery of the tri-island state.