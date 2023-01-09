Guyanese man injured in drive-by shooting outside NY nightclub

Black Immigrant Daily News

Laurex Fraser

A Guyanese man is hospitalised after a drive-by shooting outside the Impulse nightclub in Queens, New York, reports have stated.

Laurex Fraser, popularly known as “Polo Boss”, and another man were standing outside of the nightclub when gunmen in a BMW motorcar opened fire on them.

According to reports, Fraser was shot in his back, while the other man was shot in his leg.

Law enforcement suspect that Fraser was the target.

The gunmen, in their bid to escape, crashed the car into a utility pole, forcing them to abandon the vehicle. Both men remain hospitalised as investigations continue.

