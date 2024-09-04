Guyanese Immigrant And Respected Georgia Doctor Killed by Wrong-Way Driver

News Americas, New York, NY, September 9, 2024: A tragic wrong-way collision on Interstate 85 near Exit 62 has claimed the life of prominent Georgia physician and Guyanese immigrant, Dr. Malcolm Goodchild. The fatal crash occurred on Saturday, September 7, when Opelika Police responded to a head-on collision involving a Tesla and a Toyota 4Runner at around 7:17 p.m.

A tragic wrong-way collision on Interstate 85 near Exit 62 has claimed the life of prominent Georgia physician and Guyanese immigrant, Dr. Malcolm Goodchild.

Dr. Goodchild, 50, was driving the Tesla when it collided with the 4Runner, suspected to be traveling the wrong way on the exit ramp. Despite being airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, he later succumbed to his injuries. The Tesla’s passenger survived with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the 4Runner remains hospitalized with severe injuries.

Dr. Goodchild was a respected general and trauma surgeon certified by the American Board of Surgery, practicing at several Georgia hospitals, including Jack Hughston Memorial and Piedmont Columbus. He was also an associate professor at Morehouse School of Medicine, known for his compassionate care and dedication to mentoring future physicians.

Dr. Goodchild specialized in Minimally Invasive General Surgery and did minimally invasive surgery, as well as breast surgery for benign and malignant breast disease.

He received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies. He completed his residency at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York. He completed his fellowship in Trauma and Critical Care Surgery at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York.

Dr. Goodchild’s life and contributions to the medical community will be remembered fondly by his colleagues, patients, and students.

Save 50.0% on select products from ILOUYU with promo code 50L8K5V7, through 9/20 while supplies last.