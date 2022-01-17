Guyana To Use Police, CCTV Cameras To Curb Littering – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Guyana plans to use its police force and CCTV cameras in specific locations in the capital Georgetown to curb littering.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced the plan on Saturday during a massive two-day clean-up of the City involving a team comprising the Joint Services, Cabinet members, the private sector, and civil society.

The President said that one of the aims of the clean-up campaign was to create a city where families “can find a safe zone in which we can build not only the relationship within families but relationships within communities.”

Ali said to help ensure that the City stays clean, cameras and police will be at sites where people regularly dump the garbage.

– Advertisement –

He called litterbugs uncaring and selfish for disregarding rules, regulations and the environment.

“It’s time we start calling people out,” Ali declared.

– Advertisement –