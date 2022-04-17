Guyana To Test Wheat Production – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Guyana will begin the first trial of 20 wheat varieties before the end of May in a new effort at food diversification.

The announcement came recently from Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), cultivation for the initial trial phase is expected to begin at the Burma Rice Research Station, Region Five.

The Guyana Agriculture Minister explained that the rice research station has adequate land space.

“We are in contact with our counterpart in especially Mexico. We are looking at a different variety of wheat. I am hoping by the end of this month or by next month latest, we can have the first trial with about 15 to 20 varieties to see the best one that can be grown in Guyana,” the minister told journalists.

Guyana is also examining the possibility of establishing nurseries at strategic locations to test for better growing results.

According to the DPI, the plan is to have the technical officers assess which varieties are better.

The Guyana Agriculture Minister declared that his country could not depend too much on imports.

“As a country, we have to ensure we produce our food and be self-sufficient,” Mustapha asserted.

His comments came against the backdrop of a surge in global commodity prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 came when global food and energy prices were already high.

Over the last 18 months, wheat prices have risen nearly 110 percent, corn and vegetable oil prices are up 140 percent, and soybean prices are up 90 percent.

