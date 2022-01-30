Home
Local News
Guyana To Construct 1000 Affordable Houses Using Local Wood – St. Lucia Times News

Guyana To Construct 1000 Affordable Houses Using Local Wood – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
DPI (Guyana):- The PPP/C Government will be constructing 1000 houses utilising 100 per cent local wood as part of its efforts to provide affordable homes