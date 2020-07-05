Guyana records 16 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Guyana on Saturday recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours bringing the total number of known cases in the country to 272, including 14 deaths.

The number of active cases in institutional isolation is 138, including three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

There are also 16 persons in institutional quarantine while 120 persons have recovered.

The number of tests conducted thus far is 2,779 of which there are 2,507 negative results.

The Ministry of Public Health did not reveal where the new cases were recorded.

