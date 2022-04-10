Guyana President Cites Urgency Of Reducing CARICOM Food Import Bill – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali has pointed to the urgency of producing more food in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in an address on Friday at an Agri-Investment Forum and Expo in his country.

Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI) quoted Ali saying that CARICOM’s vision of reducing its food import bill by 25% by 2025 is no longer a dream or an objective but a necessity driven by global challenges.

In this regard, the Guyana President referenced the war in Ukraine and the impact on the global food supply.

“The war in Ukraine and its consequences are now beginning to take a toll globally. We don’t know where the end is, but what we do know is that every single global citizen will be affected, and that is why this must come to an end as fast as possible,” Ali told his audience.

And according to the DPI, he noted that wheat production capacity of Ukraine and Russia, which, before the war, exported more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

Ali asserted that since the drop in wheat and other produce production will affect the global cost and availability, the time was right for the region’s return to agriculture.

But he explained that producing food for the region and reaching the intended goal was complex and multifaceted.

He listed several critical areas.

They included financing, technology, partnership, shared responsibilities, and the inclusion of women and youths to bolster production and make it globally competitive.

“It is about transport and logistics. It is about niche markets. It is about job creation. It is about research and development. It is bringing all of these different areas together in unison that will allow us to achieve this target,” Ali declared.

