Guyana Police Urged To Stop Harassing, Bullying Citizens – St. Lucia Times News

Guyana’s Acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken has called on officers to act professionally in an address to a gathering of police sergeants.

“We need to stop harassing and bullying members of the public,” Hicken said, according to a release on the Guyana Police Force Facebook page.

He spoke of the need to desist from what he described as random and unnecessary traffic stops and searches.

“We must regain the public’s trust and confidence and we must do everything in our power to rebuild and improve the image of the Force and regain the trust of the people,” the senior police officer stated.

And he made it clear that there will be absolutely “no compromise” when it comes to the professionalism and integrity of not just the Sergeants but all members of the Guyana Police Force.

In addition, Hicken issued a stern warning that non-compliance or non-adherence to any of the issues he touched on would result in ranks facing disciplinary measures.

“Discipline is paramount in this organisation” he declared.

Headline photo: Clifton Hicken (Image courtesy Guyana Police Force Facebook page)

