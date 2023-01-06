Guyana Police Seize High-Powered Weapons – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Guyana police seized two high-powered assault weapons and ammunition during an operation on Thursday in the capital, Georgetown.

Officers reported seeing a suspicious male who fled, dropping a bulky haversack as he ran on seeing them.

According to a police release, although the officers gave chase, the man escaped.

“However, they managed to retrieve the haversack. When they checked inside, they found what appeared to be an AK 47 Assault Rifle, an AR 15 Rifle, one ’round magazine’ containing 44 live 7.62×39 ammunition, and two AR 15 magazines, one containing eight live rounds of 5.56×45 ammunition,” the release disclosed.

Investigations are continuing.

NewsAmericasNow.com