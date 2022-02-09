Guyana Police Relaunch Use Of Traffic Ladders – St. Lucia Times News

In a bid to ease congestion in the city of Georgetown, traffic ranks of the Guyana Police Force, more particularly in Regional Division #4 ‘A’, have been outfitted with ‘traffic ladders’ which will aid them in dispensing traffic duties effectively, especially at busy intersections.

The Guyana Police Force had initially launched this initiative mid-last year, however, in October 2021 the fire which gutted the majority of the buildings in the Brickdam Police compound, saw all being destroyed.

More recently, considering the immediate need to ease congestion, the Hon. Robeson Benn MP, Minister of Home Affairs donated several of the ‘traffic ladders’ which the Traffic Department put into immediate use.

Speaking with the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Inspector Boyce highlighted the key areas these apparatuses will be used during peak traffic periods as follows: Brickdam and Avenue of the Republic Croal Street and Avenue of the Republic Regent and Camp Streets.

The equipment will not only enable motorists to see the traffic ranks giving hand signals but also help them to see each other to better coordinate the flow of traffic. It is expected that congestion will ease significantly especially at peak times.