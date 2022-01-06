Guyana Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Guyana Chronicle:– THE police are treating Tuesday’s discovery of the lifeless bodies of a recently married Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara couple, as a murder/suicide.

This is according to a police release issued last evening in which it was disclosed that 27-year-old Elizabeth ‘Sasha’ Dass sustained two gunshot wounds, while her husband 25-year-old Nicholas Low-A-Chee sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The bodies were discovered in the Lot 1-2 Sarah Johanna house where the couple lived.

The release said that the couple was last seen alive on Sunday, January 2. It is believed that the deaths occurred during the early hours of Monday morning.

The discovery was made by Low-A-Chee’s uncle, who suspected that something was amiss when he could not make contact with his nephew. He had made several attempts to contact his nephew via telephone but was unsuccessful. This prompted him to visit the couple’s residence.

On arrival, the uncle noticed that a door was partly opened. On investigating, he found the two bodies in pools of blood on the bed and floor respectively with what appeared to be a black handgun, about two feet east of Low-A-Chee’s body.

The police were then contacted.

According to the police, Dass’s body bore suspected gunshot injuries, one above her right eye and another to her abdomen. Low-A-Chee was found with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound just above his left ear and another to his right-side temple, which is suspected to be the point of entry/exit.

“Three suspected .32 spent shells were found in the bedroom, one on the bed, one on the floor and the other about six feet west of his body. A .32 pistol was found two feet east of his left hand,” the release said.

There were no damages or suspected forced entry seen on the building and the firearm was examined/processed for fingerprints but none was detected.

According to the police, further searches in the premises unearthed a quantity of suspected cannabis which was later weighed and amounted to 370 grams. Several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information was obtained.

The police further revealed that the hands and body of the couple were processed for gunshot residue. Additionally, blood samples from Low-A-Chee were taken along with what was found in the bedroom for DNA testing.

The death of the young couple has left the close-knit community in shock.

The bodies are currently at Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a post mortem as investigations continue.

