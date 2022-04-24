Guyana Police Probe Suspected Double Suicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Guyana police have launched an investigation into a suspected double suicide after the bodies of two men were discovered in a car in the capital, Georgetown, on Saturday.

Local reports identified the deceased as 25-year-old Paishnarine ‘Ritchie’ Hansraj and 34-year-old Justin Teixeira.

According to Stabroek News, although initially suspected that the two men found dead in the Guyana Marriott parking lot may have overdosed on a drug, investigators have been told that a substance near them may be sodium cyanide.

The poison can be fatal in small doses.

– Advertisement –

However, Guyana Chronicle reported that investigators have to send samples for testing overseas to determine whether the substance is sodium cyanide.

The online publication said police confirmed that no marks of violence were on the exposed parts of the bodies.

It also reported that police are examining the Facebook accounts of both deceased.

Hansraj’s last post on Facebook was : “I hope the world find peace today I love you all!

On the other hand, Teixeira wrote on his page: “Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once,” according to Guyana Chronicle.

Headline photo: Dead: Justin Teixeira (left) and Paishnarine ‘Ritchie’ Hansraj (Guyana Chronicle)

– Advertisement –