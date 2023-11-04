Guyana Opposition Leader Urges Government To Screen, Monitor Venezuelans – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Guyana opposition leader Aubrey Norton has called on the government to implement screening, monitoring, and recording of Venezuelans.

He said the government should also have a mechanism to ensure members of the Venezuela security apparatus are not allowed to enter Guyana and act against the country’s interests.

“The information provided would suggest that the government is lost on this issue,” Norton declared in a video on Facebook.

He said the opposition was prepared to work with the government.

“But at the same time, we have to make demands in terms of the government doing the things that are needed to protect us,” Norton explained.

He said the opposition was still engaging the government and would not then get involved in some elements of the discussion.

However, Norton said the opposition’s first approach was to ensure unity.

Nevertheless, Norton asserted that the unity would come only when both sides are satisfied that ‘we are handling it in the proper way, that we are open and there is a mechanism for all the stakeholders to participate and that we treat the Guyana-Venezuela territorial controversy as a non-partisan issue.’

“When those are met, then we will be comfortable,” the Guyana opposition leader stated.

Last week, Guyana’s government and opposition condemned what they described as Venezuela’s flagrant violation of the rule of law in its ‘spurious claim’ to Guyana’s Essequibo territory.

The condemnation came in a joint statement on the ruling People’s Progressive Party-Civic Facebook page.

Venezuela has planned what Guyana has dubbed an ‘illegal’ referendum for December 3.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) observed in a statement that two of the approved referendum questions would authorise Venezuela to annex part of Guyana’s territory if answered in the affirmative.

