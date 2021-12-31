Guyana Mace Protector Says He Would Do It Again If He Had To – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Guyana Chronicle:– THOUGH some may call him a national hero, Personal Assistant to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ean McPherson, who protected the Parliamentary Mace during Wednesday’s altercation in the National Assembly said he is just a patriotic Guyanese doing his job and he would do it all over again if he had to.

McPherson said he was kicked, scratched, threatened, and verbally harassed with racial slurs by Opposition MPs when he tried to protect the Mace after Opposition MP, Annette Ferguson grabbed and attempted to remove it from the chambers, during the reading of the National Resource Fund Bill. Nonetheless he said he was just doing his job.

“I am not a hero, I am a patriotic Guyanese. I am a person who is being paid by the State so I was basically doing my job,” the 53-year-old said.

McPherson, who has military training and is a former member of both the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force, has been working at Parliament for the past year under Speaker Manzoor Nadir. He said his military experience kicked into gear when the situation unfolded.

“All I did was react after they acted. I didn’t grab the Mace first. I am the protector of the Mace; when they act then I react. While performing duties assisting the Speaker what happened I noticed Ms. Annette Ferguson grab the Mace and tried to remove it, so I tried to protect the Mace knowing the seriousness of the Mace, our national treasure. I held on to the Mace and I was flung to the floor,” he recounted.

McPherson spoke with the media on Thursday in the compound of the Ethnics Relations Commission (ERC) moments after he delivered a letter over racial slurs that were hurled at him by Opposition MP Maureen Philadelphia and others during the altercation.

In videos circulated on social media of Wednesday’s situation, McPherson can be seen in one video trying to retrieve the Mace from Ferguson, while in another video he is seen in the corridor of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) securing the Mace between his legs, as Philadelphia stands over him hurling racial epithets at him, when they could not get the Mace from him.

McPherson explained that he was actually dragged into the corridor.

