Guyana Health Ministry Workers Accused Of Forging COVID-19 Vaccine Booklets

Guyana Chronicle:- WITH three health ministry-affiliated workers currently before the courts for allegedly forging government-issued COVID-19 vaccination booklets, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, warned that persons found guilty would be removed from the Ministry of Health. Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing, the health minister said he is aware there are persons who have been arrested in connection with forging vaccination booklets and commended the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for their investigations. Maintaining the presumption of innocence guaranteed to persons under the law, the Minister said if persons are found guilty, “they would not be working with the ministry anymore”. “It