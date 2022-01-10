Guyana Government, Private Sector Plan Massive Cleanup Of Their Capital City – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Stabroek News:– The Private Sector Commission (PSC) says it is partnering with the government to carry out a massive cleanup exercise of Georgetown on January 15-16, 2022.

A release today from the PSC said that the exercise is being done in collaboration with the Joint Services, the Ministry of Public Works, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority and the Solid Waste Management Unit.

The exercise will include the desilting of main canals and clearing of garbage in several areas, including West Front Road, Cemetery Road, Sheriff, Hadfield, D’Urban, Saffon, Church and Sussex streets.

“The Private Sector Commission thanks all those businesses which have already donated items towards the clean-up exercise and encourages others to support the initiative”, the release said.

Chairman of the PSC, Paul Cheong, said the Commission recognizes the importance of public-private partnerships and is pleased to support the clean-up exercise so that Guyanese and tourists alike can transact their business in a cleaner and more comfortable environment.

The PSC’s support of the clean-up exercise is in direct response to a request from President Irfaan Ali for the Private Sector to lend its support to making this exercise a success.

