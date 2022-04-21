Guyana: Female Cops Urged To Show More Empathy In Handling Domestic Violence Reports – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Guyana’s Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has urged female police officers to become champions in the fight against domestic violence, asserting that they should be hands-on and more empathetic when dealing with reports of that nature.

According to a release on the Guyana Police Force’s official Facebook page, Benn pointed out that a sore issue of domestic violence cases is that often police officers at stations do not take them seriously.

“We have a recurrent situation where the women complain that they go to the police stations, and they are turned away and that even women police officers fall in with, perhaps the agenda of the men, and perhaps they don’t want things to work. They don’t want to get involved because it may be a family or a friend,” the minister said.

“I had the feeling that the women police officers themselves really should be the champions in this matter,” he declared.

He also expressed that the workplace has to be safe for women.

In this regard, Benn noted that sexual harassment and domestic violence issues are “troubling and a danger not only to women in the Police Force but also to society and communities at large.”

Benn and Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken met Tuesday with over 100 policewomen from within the various Police divisions at the Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown.

Headline photo from Guyana Police Force Facebook page

