Guyana Diplomat Says InterCaribbean Airways Must Improve Its Service – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

While recognising the role InterCaribbean Airways could play in regional travel, the Guyana Honorary Consul in Antigua and Barbuda, Robert Reis, has said that the carrier must improve its service.

Reis also said governments must safeguard passengers’ interests.

He expressed concern over reports of recent customer complaints regarding InterCaribbean Airways.

They related to flight delays, cancellations, and a failure to compensate affected Antigua, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Guyana travellers.

– Advertisement –

Reis called on the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana to engage with InterCaribbean and insist that the airline honours its contractual agreements.

The carrier is a privately-owned and headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It connects 28 cities across 17 countries in the Caribbean.

Last month the airline announced that it had experienced several interruptions causing frustration and inconvenience to passengers.

However, Chairman and Founder Lyndon Gardiner appealed for passenger patience and understanding.

He explained that the airline team was doing everything possible to meet travellers’ needs and ensure their safety and comfort.

Barbados Today quoted Gardiner as saying during a visit to Barbados last week that staffing issues were among the airline’s biggest challenges in the Eastern Caribbean and throughout its network.

He apologised for the flight issues and outlined measures to improve operations, telling the online publication that the interventions would be in place by mid-August.

Gardiner also expressed the airline’s commitment to improving its services, regaining passengers’ trust, and restoring its reputation.

– Advertisement –