Guyana Could Supply Region’s Sugar Needs Within Two Years

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has declared that Guyana is confident it will be able to supply the region’s sugar needs within another two years.

Ali spoke at the just-ended July 10-12 Caribbean Investment Forum in Georgetown, Guyana.

“Guyana is not hedging its future on oil,” he told the event, adding that the country was modernising and investing in all its traditional and new sectors.

Ali said the intention was to make the sectors more competitive and ensure their success.

He said Guyana has achieved ‘significant growth’ in every sector in the last two years.

Ali also spoke of building the sugar sector’s viability, requiring ‘tremendous investment.’

“We are very confident that Guyana will be in a position in another two years to satisfy the full sugar requirements of the region,” the Guyana President stated.

Guyana’s state-owned Chronicle Newspaper, reporting on Ali’s remarks, noted that mechanisation works commenced this year at the Albion Sugar Estate in Berbice, Region Six.

As a result, the estate set a target of producing more than 55,000 tonnes of sugar by 2026.

Guyana’s intention to supply all the region’s sugar needs in two years should be good news for Saint Lucia, which has faced commodity shortages in the past.

In January this year, Saint Lucia’s Director of Consumer Affairs, Wendy Frederick, disclosed that the island was taking steps to avert future sugar shortages.