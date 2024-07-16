Guyana Could Supply Region’s Sugar Needs Within Two Years

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has declared that Guyana is confident it will be able to supply the region’s sugar needs within another two years.
Ali spoke at the just-ended July 10-12 Caribbean Investment Forum in Georgetown, Guyana.
“Guyana is not hedging its future on oil,” he told the event, adding that the country was modernising and investing in all its traditional and new sectors.
Ali said the intention was to make the sectors more competitive and ensure their success.
He said Guyana has achieved ‘significant growth’ in every sector in the last two years.
Ali also spoke of building the sugar sector’s viability, requiring ‘tremendous investment.’
“We are very confident that Guyana will be in a position in another two years to satisfy the full sugar requirements of the region,” the Guyana President stated.
Guyana’s state-owned Chronicle Newspaper, reporting on Ali’s remarks, noted that mechanisation works commenced this year at the Albion Sugar Estate in Berbice, Region Six.
As a result, the estate set a target of producing more than 55,000 tonnes of sugar by 2026.
Guyana’s intention to supply all the region’s sugar needs in two years should be good news for Saint Lucia, which has faced commodity shortages in the past.
In January this year, Saint Lucia’s Director of Consumer Affairs, Wendy Frederick, disclosed that the island was taking steps to avert future sugar shortages.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.