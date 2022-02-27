Guyana Combats Student Absenteeism With ‘Operation Recovery’ – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Education continued its “Operation Recovery” initiative on Friday across the country, to recover students who have been absent from school for long periods.

Minister, Priya Manickchand, M.P, spearheaded the quest in Essequibo Islands- West Demerara (Region Three).

“We are certain of two things; the world studies have said to us very clearly that the long school closure could crash the education systems around the world to the point where we’ll see large numbers of drop outs and large gaps of learning loss.

We are certain in Guyana that we do not have to be a part of the statistics. We could take measures to mitigate against those harsh consequences,” the minister said in a live Facebook video, Friday morning.

The education minister said government is keen on strengthening measures to ensure no child is prevented from acquiring an education.

“One of the things we are doing, is that we are insisting that no child at the Common Entrance, NGSA level will drop out of school and so that’s why we’re engaging in this activity and as soon as we start back school which we expect to do fully, then we’re going to do this for every other grade,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, led the search in education district 11, Georgetown. He explained that the initiative is not intended to attack the students and parents.

(Source: Department of Public Information. Photo of Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, M.P speaking to parents and children on Friday)