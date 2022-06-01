Guyana, Barbados Collaborate On Healthier School Meals – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados is looking to Guyana to provide healthier inputs to add to the current school meals menu to control rising childhood obesity.

According to the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS), Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley pledged to deepen cooperation in this area with Barbados’ CARICOM neighbour.

During a courtesy call with senior officials from Banks DIH Limited at Ilaro Court, Mottley made the pledge.

She emphasised the importance of healthy eating habits in children.

In addition, the Barbados PM mentioned the role that the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security can play in reducing the spending at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to treat diabetes and obesity in the future.

“We need to start to change the way in which our children eat at every level and I have asked Agriculture to be intimately involved based on the produce available,” the BGIS quoted her saying.

