Guyana: Aubrey Norton Secures PNCR Leadership By Huge Margin

Stabroek News:– Aubrey Norton will be the new Leader of the PNCR having secured 967 votes compared to 245 for Joseph Harmon and 64 for Richard Van West-Charles

The party’s Chief Elections Officer Vincent Alexander this afternoon announced the results with Shurwayne Holder beating out more fancied opponent for the pivotal post of Chairman of the party.

“The results are that Mr. Aubrey Norton has the highest number of votes for position of Leader of the PNCR and is poised to be declared and installed as Leader of the PNCR, Mr. Shurwayne Holder has the highest number for position of Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Faaiz Mursaline has the highest number for position of Treasurer and Ms. Elizabeth Niles-Williams highest has the highest number for Vice Chairperson,” Alexander this afternoon told a virtual press conference the party held via Zoom.

“And there is a tie between for the second position of vice chairperson between Christopher Jones and Vinceroy Jordan,” he added.

Alexander said that the tabulation of results for the 15-member Central Executive of the party is not yet completed and those results will be announced tomorrow.

He did not field any questions from the press with host Christopher Jones saying that will be done after the declarations tomorrow.

He said that voter turnout across the country and for the North American chapter was excellent as results showed Mahdia had a 100% turn out with its 17 persons and in North America 53 of 55.

