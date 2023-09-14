Guy Joseph: Philip J. Pierre A ‘Master Politician,’ But ‘Lousy’ As Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Former Castries South East MP Guy Joseph has described Philip J. Pierre as a master politician whose Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) ran a good election campaign.

But Joseph, the Deputy Political leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) declared that Pierre’s performance as Prime Minister was poor.

“We know the Prime Minister as he indicated. He is a master politician. Nobody can take that away from him. But he is a lousy Prime Minister. He is not a leader,” the former Economic Development Minister asserted.

Pierre’s SLP won a landslide victory when the electorate voted the party into government at the July 26, 2021, general elections.

But Guy Joseph explained there’s a difference between winning an election and governing a country.

On Wednesday, he told the DBS Television programme Newsmaker Live that Pierre had proved incapable of the latter.

“That is why Saint Lucia is in the state it is in today,” the former MP told programme Host Timothy Poleon.

Asked whether Pierre being a master politician would not result in the SLP’s return to office, Joseph responded, “We’ll leave that to the people to decide.”

He said he trusted the people of Saint Lucia to do the right thing.

“The labour party promised a lot in opposition. They attacked a lot and at the end of the day, they now have a chance to prove themselves. And these two years look like twenty-two years already. That is how much people are suffering,” Joseph told Newsmaker Live.

However, he said he was not overly focussed on what labour had been doing.

Joseph said the UWP was assembling a team and working on things the party would have to do when it regains power.

The former MP disclosed that other than being an election candidate, he never contested any position in the UWP going back to 2005, when he joined the party.

He said he wanted to help build a team to rescue Saint Lucia and give hope to the country in a hopeless situation under the current SLP administration.

“We had our own internal struggles within the UWP. There were lots of people we couldn’t trust,” Joseph explained.

He said people were leaking all the inside party information.

“It appeared that what started with Stephenson King was still continuing with certain members of the executive,” Joseph stated.

But he said there have been major changes and improvements since the election of a new executive.

