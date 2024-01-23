Guns, Ammunition Recovery Update – St. Lucia Times

On Friday, January 19, 2024, multiple units within the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted a joint operation within the Northern and Central Divisions, designed to tackle and mitigate a range of crime-related and public safety concerns on the island.

During the operation, seven (7) Search Warrants were executed and a total of four (4) individuals were arrested and subsequently charged.

1. Forty-seven-year-old (47) Terry Charles alias “Denzy” and thirty-one-year-old (31) Drucella Blaze alias “Drcuella Jules’ of Jacmel, quarter of Anse La Raye were arrested and charged for Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition following the seizure of one 9mm pistol and eight (8) rounds of 9mm ammunition in their dwelling place.

2. Twenty-Six-year-old (26) Dwight Winters of Careille, Castries was arrested and charged for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition following the seizure of one (1) Glock 9mm pistol and seventeen (17) rounds of 9mm ammunition from his dwelling place. This individual was arrested for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

3. Thirty-seven-year-old (37) Karlem St. Croix alias ‘Cow’ of Beausejour, Gros-Islet was arrested and charged for Failing to Comply with a Court Order, and for Possession of Controlled Drug, and Possession with Intent to Supply to Another, following the seizure of a quantity cannabis resin from his residence.

The defendants were escorted to the First District Court in Castries for the purpose of bail. The court granted each defendant bail, subject to certain conditions:

⦁ For Possession of Firearm: Terrry Charles was granted bail in the sum of twenty-three thousand (XCD23000.00) dollars, cash land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ For Possession of Ammunition: Terry Charles was granted bail in the sum of twelve thousand (XCD12000.00) dollars, cash, land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ For Possession of Firearm: Drucella Blaze was granted bail in the sum of twenty thousand (XCD20000.00) dollars, cash, land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ For Possession of Ammunition: Drucellla Blaze was granted bail in the sum of ten thousand (XCD10000.00) dollars, cash, land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ For Possession of Firearm: Dwight Winters was granted bail in the sum of twenty thousand (XCD20000.00) dollars, cash, land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ For Possession of Ammunition: Dwight Winters was granted bail in the sum of seventeen thousand (XCD17000.00) dollars, cash, land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ For Possession of Controlled Drug and Possession of Controlled Drug With Intent to Supply to Another: Karlem St. Croix alias ‘Cow’ was granted bail in the sum of three thousand five hundred (XCD3500.00) dollars, cash, land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ Harm: Following investigations into an unrelated report Karlem St. Croix was charged for committing the offence of harm, and bailed in the sum of two thousand five hundred (XCD2500.00) dollars, cash, land documents or suitable surety.

⦁ Regarding the Commitment Warrant: Karlem St. Croix was directed to pay a cumulative penalty of twenty thousand dollars (XCD20000.00). Non-compliance with this order will lead to a term of imprisonment.

Remember, if you spot it, report it!

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force