Gunplay In Vieux Fort – Passersby Run For Cover – St. Lucia Times News

Passersby ran for cover on Thursday morning as gunplay erupted in Vieux Fort, a short distance from the Vieux Fort bus stand.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported that at about 8:30 am, there was an exchange of gunfire between two men, one of whom appeared to have sustained a foot injury and hobbled away from the scene.

The other shooter is said to have ridden away on a bicycle.

Spent shell case on ground

According to the eyewitnesses, police were quickly on the scene.

The latest shooting incident has renewed concern about the safety of residents.

The President of the Southern Minibus Association, Marcellinus Faisal, said he was not present when the shooting occurred.

But he disclosed that based on the information he received, Thursday morning’s gunplay occurred as students were on their way to school.

“You don’t feel safe because any stray bullet can take you,” Faisal told St Lucia Times.

He declared that the authorities have to get guns out of the hands of criminals.

In addition, Faisal spoke of the need for a more significant police presence on the streets.

“You hardly find the police patrolling the streets, especially in the area where the bus stand is where you have a lot of commuters coming to take the bus,” he asserted.

Faisal also called for a greater police presence in Vieux Fort crime hotspots.

Headline photo: Armed police officers at scene of shooting

