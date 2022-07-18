Gunna Looks Happy Ahead Of Rico Trial In New FaceTime Clip From Prison

Gunna appears in good spirits as he spoke to his young God son from prison. In a video shared on social media on Sunday, the DS4EVER rapper appeared cheerful despite being incarcerated and away from his family and friends.

The rapper was denied bond weeks ago as he awaits trial for Racketeering in the state of Georgia. Prosecutors have claimed that Gunna is playing a commander role in the YSL outfit, which it called a gang that has rained terror on citizens since 2012.

Earlier photos surfacing after the rapper, whose real name is Sergia Kitchens, was arrested appeared to show him distraught as if he was crying, and some social media users even suggested that the rapper was beaten up in prison.

However, Gunna appears well as he spoke to his God son and their parents. In a video call from prison, the rapper talks to the baby, who also reacts to him.

“He’s like, ‘What’s going on?’” one of the women said in the video as the baby gives Gunna his attention.

While the baby gurgles and plays, Gunna comments, “Sounds like a real playa doe,” with the baby also reacting with giggles at the comment.

The women and Gunna also laugh as the baby gives an immediate reaction with laughs as if understanding what the rapper said.

In the meantime, the rapper’s facial expression and voice have given fans some comfort in knowing that he appears well despite the photo of him at his bond appearance causing concern among fans.

The rapper was denied bond after an appearance in court last week where the prosecution claimed that he is among persons whom a nurse tried to smuggle weed and other drugs into Fulton County Jail for.

The nurse has been arrested by Gunna’s attorney Steve Sadow slammed the prosecution for the claim with Gunna’s parents also appeared distraught over his detention.

“None of the allegations made today, these so-called new allegations, are accurate,” attorney Steve Sadow said after the bond hearing. He added, “all (Gunna’s parents are) looking for is their son to get a fair shake, and they don’t think that’s happening so far.”