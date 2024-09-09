Gun Violence Claims Two Lives In One Weekend

Gunfire rang through the Castries community of Bois Patat on Saturday. By 7:40pm a report of the incident was made with the Criminal Investigations Department in Castries.

When investigators made it to the scene, it was discovered that 29-year-old Bradley Travis Cole had sustained gunshot injuries, including one to the back of his head, and was unresponsive. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.Just over 24 hours later, at 11:20pm on Sunday, the Gros-Islet Police Station received a report of a shooting at Pigeon Point. 21-year-old Nke St.Ville was discovered to have been shot below the torso.

By Monday he was pronounced dead by medical practitioners at the Owen King European Union hospital.The island continues to grapple with crime concerns as Saint Lucia’s 2024 homicide count rose to 59 following St. Ville’s death.Concerns permeate the wider public, inciting officials to forge new avenues to attempt to tackle the troubling trend.

Today, newly appointed Acting Commissioner of Police, Verne Garde, will present a crime-fighting strategy to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.The prevalence and aftermath of gun violence raise concerns particularly with families who have also had loved ones killed.

Allison Jean, mother to the late Botham Jean shared during an event held by the Botham Jean Foundation, “It’s very concerning to me, to my family and to the foundation. Especially since Botham himself was a victim of a criminal act.”Jean also anticipates the upcoming parole hearing of Amber Guyger, who shot and killed her son when she entered his apartment, claiming she mistook the deceased’s residence for hers and believed he was a burglar.

“This year, September 6th it’s six years since his passing, and his perpetrator, who was convicted of murder is serving a 10-year sentence but is eligible for parole at 5 years, so this year, her parole hearing is going to be held… I’m not one who is going to dwell on whether she should be in prison or not, I believe she should be, she should pay for her crime, but whatever the outcome I am willing to accept it.”Jean said the prevalence of crime on the island informs the Botham Jean Foundation’s outreach approach as it extends assistance directly targeted to improving wellness of locals, attempting to alleviate the pressures felt at home by families.

“This is the foundation’s way of reaching out to the underserved, the underprivileged, and attempting to deal, to some extent, with our crime situation. Because we believe that by providing skills and assistance to the needy, by assisting with health wellness and senior citizens homes and juvenile centers, we’ll assist in reducing the scourge of crime that we’re seeing.”The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has urged individuals with information regarding the island’s two most recent homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.

Additionally, the Crime Hotline (555) and the RSLPF Crime Hotline App are available for anonymous reporting.