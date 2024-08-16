Guinness Launches Bike Life Under The Crown Promotion

Guinness, known for some of the most exciting promotions and giveaways here in Saint Lucia, this week unveiled yet another such campaign.

On Tuesday August 13, 2024 Heineken St. Lucia under the Guinness brand, rolled out the new promotion.

Brand Manager for Guinness, Rohan Lovence provided the details of the latest Under the Crown Promotion, which will see two winners literally riding away with the top prizes, while thousands will win instant prizes.

“We are back again with a truly exciting promotion with Guinness and when we speak about Guinness we are speaking about Guinness regular and Guinness smooth as well and we are excited about this latest under the crown promotion, “ Lovence says.

“We have done this promotion a couple of times before, the last one was about seven years ago which went very well. So we went back to the drawing board and asked how can we improve on that, how can we do something that Guinness consumers will love so much? The exciting part is that we now have Guinness Smooth that we can add to this and make it an additional attraction. So this year we are launching once again the Guinness under the crown promotion, featuring one Suzuki GSX 750 Motorbike and a Suzuki LT 400 ATV. This is what we call our bike life promotion, which starts on the 15th of August all the way to the 15th of October,” Lovence announced.

To win any of the prizes all consumers need to do is purchase Guinness from their favourite bars or supermarkets island-wide and collect the Guinness crowns with the corresponding symbols.

“When you purchase the regular Guinness, you may see a right or left bike symbol. You simply collect three of the left bike symbols and three of the right bike symbols, place them in an envelope with your contact information and you then place in a box at our warehouse, SDI, St. Jude’s Highway Vieux Fort or warehouse Heineken sales depot, Union Castries,” Lovence explained.

“For the ATV that is via the Guinness smooth crown so under the Guinness smooth crowns you may get the left side of the ATV or the right side of the ATV. You need to collect six crowns and follow the same procedure for your chance to win that ATV,” he went on to say.

Additionally there is an instant bonus prize of EC$5,000 as well as several other instant prizes.

“Customers also have the opportunity to win flat screen TVs, Ear-pods, Blue tooth speakers, merchandize, grocery vouchers and fuel vouchers.

If you get any of the crowns with any of those instant prizes you simply bring them to our locations to claim those prizes, which also include free Guinness and free Guinness Smooth,” the Guinness Brand Manager disclosed.

The draw for the Grand Prizes will take place on October 22, 2024 and according to Rohan Lovence, several activities will be held at various locations island wide for the duration of the Guinness Bike Life under the crown promotion.

He also encouraged consumers to drink and live responsibly while enjoying Guinness.

SOURCE: Heineken St. Lucia