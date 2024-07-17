Gros Islet Teenager Payton Orr Reported Missing

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, about 9:00am, the Gros-Islet Police Station received a report concerning a missing thirteen-year-old female resident of Mongiraud, Gros-Islet.
The teenager identified as thirteen-year-old (13) Payton Orr, was last seen on Thursday July 11, 2024, about 8:00pm, in Castries.
She was dressed in blue jeans, a black top, and pink and black Crocs. She was also carrying a white, blue, and green Aeropostale bag.
The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in locating the missing teenager.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station immediately, or dial the emergency numbers 911 or 999.
Individuals preferring to share information anonymously can do so via the RSLPF Crime Hotline at (555) or through the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, available on the Google Play Store.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.