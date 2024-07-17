Gros Islet Teenager Payton Orr Reported Missing

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, about 9:00am, the Gros-Islet Police Station received a report concerning a missing thirteen-year-old female resident of Mongiraud, Gros-Islet.

The teenager identified as thirteen-year-old (13) Payton Orr, was last seen on Thursday July 11, 2024, about 8:00pm, in Castries.

She was dressed in blue jeans, a black top, and pink and black Crocs. She was also carrying a white, blue, and green Aeropostale bag.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in locating the missing teenager.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station immediately, or dial the emergency numbers 911 or 999.

Individuals preferring to share information anonymously can do so via the RSLPF Crime Hotline at (555) or through the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, available on the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force