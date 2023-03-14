Gros Islet Minibus Association Welcomes Vieux Sucrieux-Careffe Road Reopening – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Gros Islet Minibus Association has welcomed the reopening on Monday of the Vieux Sucrieux-Careffe Road, with Association President Denny Edward applauding the Ministry of Infrastructure for the speed with which it completed the project.

“That was a major problem for our drivers,” Edward told St Lucia Times.

“What is now going to happen is a lot of the private vehicles that used the highway have the option to use the back road. So that is going to give us some breathing space in terms of the traffic,” Edward explained.

In addition, he observed that the reopening of the road would bring relief to commuters who experienced bus service delays.

“It just goes to show how important our back roads are,” the Gros Islet Minibus Association President stated.

In this regard, he asserted that if the government could invest more in backroad development to make them more accessible and motorable, it would relieve the stress on the main roads by providing alternative routes.

On Monday, the Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport (DIPT) announced the replacement of the damaged culvert at Careffe.

At the same time, the Department expressed concern over the proliferation of serious and fatal motor vehicle collisions over the past weeks.

As a result, it urged drivers to exercise due care and attention when traversing the nation’s roads.

