Gros Islet Friday Night Returns- MP Says ‘Vendors Are Smiling’ – St. Lucia Times News

Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir has expressed gratitude to individuals who contributed to a successful return on May 6 of the popular Gros Islet Friday night street party, indicating that vendors are happy.

“On behalf of the people of Gros Islet, let me say thank you to all who made our Friday Night activity the success that it was! The normal Jen Gosilet residents sold ice, coals, and kerosene again after two years,” Casimir wrote the day afterwards on his Facebook page.

“Vendors are smiling today. Ire Bar had tourists patronizing, Seaview had tourists patronizing, Duke’s was sold out by 10 pm. The return of Gros Islet Friday Night was just a vibe!! We continue to ask our people to do their part in living with COVID,” the Minister for Youth Development and Sports wrote.

The Gros Islet street party resumed amid rising COVID-19 cases.

And there are concerns that the mass crowd event will only worsen the situation with observers at the activity, noting that many in attendance failed to observe the protocols.

Headline photo from MP Kenson Casimir’s Facebook page

