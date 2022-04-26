‘Gros Islet Friday Night Is Going To Happen!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Gros Islet MP Kenson Casimir has assured that the popular Gros Islet Friday night street party will return.

“This Friday is the date that we mentioned very early on for Gros Islet Friday Night,” Casimir told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Cabinet.

He disclosed that more information would be forthcoming on Tuesday after the Cabinet meeting regarding the event’s hosting.

“Gros Islet Friday Night is going to happen. We are just going to ensure that it is done in a scaled-down manner,” the Minister for Youth Development and Sports stated.

Amidst concern over a ninety-three percent increase in the daily COVID-19 infection rate for the past seven days compared to the previous week, Casimir said the government is always concerned about protecting people and keeping them safe.

As a result, he explained that there would be a thorough Cabinet discussion on instituting a Gros Islet Friday Night event as safely as possible.

Casimir said several vendors have been suffering for over two years, unable to ply their trade and provide basic amenities for their families.

And he explained that as MP for Gros Islet, he wants to see them earn a livelihood.

At the same time, the Gros Islet MP made it clear that the government will continue to do things responsibly.

He acknowledged rumours that there would no longer be the Gros Islet Friday Night event.

” I can tell you, as the Minister and the member of parliament, we are seeking to hold Gros Islet Friday Night in as safe an environment as possible,” Casimir told reporters.

He said he wants to see vendors get some relief.

