Gros Islet Football League U13 Team To Showcase Their Talent At Caribbean Children’s Charity Event – St. Lucia Times

The excitement is building as the Gros Islet Football League U 13 team prepares to embark on a remarkable journey to the Caribbean Children’s Charity Shield Soccer Classic, scheduled to take place in Barbados from Friday, August 18th to Sunday, August 27th, 2023.

This highly anticipated event promises to bring together young talents from across the Caribbean region, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie, sportsmanship, and friendly competition.

The Gros Islet Football League U 13 team, fuelled by their dedication and passion for the sport, is thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage. The team’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field has earned them a place among the esteemed participants of this prestigious tournament.

This incredible journey would not be possible without the unwavering support of our esteemed sponsors.

The National Lotteries Authority has generously stepped forward as the title sponsor, demonstrating their commitment to fostering youth development and sports excellence. Other key sponsors include:

Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet and Minister for Youth Development & Sports, Hon. Kenson Casimir, 1st National Bank, Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort, Sandals Grande Saint Lucian, Bay Gardens Resorts, Mrs. Natalie E. Glitz Hirn-Augustine, Mr. Thaddeus Antoine, Big Chef Steakhouse, Courts, Digicel, Exel Sign, Cox & Co., NIKKIBIEDES, Mr. Damon Walters, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Mayers Printing and sponsors who prefer to remain anonymous.

Their invaluable support has empowered our young athletes to dream big and pursue their passion for football, instilling in them a sense of pride and determination that will undoubtedly be evident in their performances during the tournament.

The National Lotteries Authority remarked “The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) is ecstatic to be a sponsor of the GIFL U13 team’s participation in the Caribbean Children’s Charity Shield Soccer Classic to be held in Barbados from August 18 to August 27, 2023. The NLA sees this trip as a great opportunity to get the young U13 men of Gros Islet to participate in a meaningful program for self-development. The hope is that this exposure would get the participants to see greater opportunities in the sport. The NLA Board of Directors and Management would like to wish the young men a successful program.”

Also, 1st National Bank remarked “1st National Bank is grateful for the opportunity to lend our support to the Gros Islet Football League. The Bank’s support was geared towards securing the team’s participation at the Caribbean Children’s Charity Shield Soccer Classic. As an indigenous institution, we understand the importance of sports in the lives of our youth. We have seen its benefits in the many sporting groups, individuals, and initiatives which we have supported throughout our 85 years of serving the people and communities in St. Lucia. We wish to encourage the league to continue to instil discipline and community spirit in its members as has been done over the past 10years. 1st National Bank takes this opportunity to wish the Gros Islet Football League a successful competition and to remind its members that 1st National Bank is here for YOU!”

As the Gros Islet Football League U 13 team departs for Barbados, the entire community rallies behind them, sending well wishes and positive vibes. Their journey is a testament to the power of teamwork, dedication, and the belief that with hard work, anything is possible.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors and supporters who have made this journey possible.

Let us come together to cheer on the Gros Islet Football League U 13 team as they embark on this remarkable adventure at the Caribbean Children’s Charity Shield Soccer Classic.

SOURCE: Gros Islet Football League

