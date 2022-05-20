Gros Islet Families Celebrated On International Day For Families – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Globally, May 15 is celebrated as International Day for Families. This momentous day was first proclaimed by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1993 and has since been used to highlight the important role that families play in communities.

To commemorate this occasion, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, in partnership with Gros-Islet Volunteer St Lucia, hosted a Family Fun Day for the elderly, children, persons with disabilities, caregivers and vulnerable families at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

The activities for the day included inspirational remarks from Social Transformation Officer for Gros Islet David Moise, musical entertainment, a spiritual session and a fitness hike.

The fun filled activities promoted bonding and relaxation and was well received by families who paid tribute to parents and caregivers, for the exceptional service rendered to the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and the vulnerable during the grueling two-year COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers wish to thank all those who made the activity a success.

Families are the center of society and provide a stable and supporting home for people of all ages and abilities.

Source: Ministry of Equity

