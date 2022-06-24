Gros Islet Disaster Committee Elects New Exxecutive – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A new executive of the Gros-Islet Disaster Preparedness Committee was elected last night in a community election held at the Gros-Islet Primary School.

The Gros-Islet Disaster Preparedness Committee (GIPDC) is an NGO whose main objective is to assist the Saint Lucia National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in its responsibility of ensuring an efficient functioning of preparedness, prevention, mitigation and response actions in Gros-Islet.

The new members are:

Chair- Vance Pilgrim

Vice Chair- Samantha Joseph

Treasurer- Angela Alphonse

Asst. Treasurer – Ian Hippolyte

Secretary-Cinnamon Flavien

Assist. Secretary- Junita Mondesir

Communications Officer-Zachary Hippolyte

The new executive pledges to work assiduously to ensure that Gros-Islet is in a state of readiness as we are currently observing the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Source: Gros Islet Disaster Preparedness Committee

