Groovy & Soca Monarch, Friday July 8th, 2022 – Traffic Flow

The North bound traffic towards the City:

John Compton Highway, right onto Desir Avenue , into Sans Souci left onto L’anse Road, existing

The South bound traffic towards the City:

John Compton Highway, left into L’anse Road, existing (1) Calvary Road to Chaussee Road (2) Calvary

Road to Darling Road (3) Sans Souci, Desir Avenue to John Compton Highway

NO ENTRY

John Compton Highway/Desir Avenue intersection

John Compton Highway/Seraphine Road intersection

John Compton Highway/Pointe Seraphine road intersection

John Compton Highway/Southbound from Vigie Roundabout

John Compton Highway/L’anse Road intersection (southbound)

NO PARKING

There shall be no parking in the vicinity of the event to allow free movement in case of an emergency

No parking L’Anse Road from John Compton Highway to Calvary Road

No Parking Desir Avenue from John Compton Highway to L’anse Road

No parking on John Compton highway near airport fence

No Parking on Seraphine Road near Vigie playing field fence

REROUTING

Vehicles from Point Seraphine will make a right turn onto John Compton Highway and access the route to the north through L’Anse Road/Sans Souci

Vehicles from Seraphine Road will not be permitted to turn right to head to the city.

ROAD CLOSURE

Event

Event Date

Gates

Event Show Time

One Way Traffic

Road Closure

Soca Finals

Fri.July 8.2022

6.00PM

8.00PM

5.00PM

Calypso Finals

Sat. July 9.2022

6.00PM

8.00PM

5.00PM

Panorma Competition

Sun. July 10.2022

6.00PM

8.00PM

12noon (One way

Exiting Castries)

2.00PM

King & Queen of the Bands

Mon. July 11.2022

6.00PM

8.00PM

12noon (One way

Exiting Castries)

4.00PM

Source: Carnival Planning & Management Committee

