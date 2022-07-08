Groovy & Soca Monarch, Friday July 8th, 2022 – Traffic Flow

– Advertisement –
The North bound traffic towards the City:
John Compton Highway, right onto Desir Avenue , into Sans Souci left onto L’anse Road, existing
The South bound traffic towards the City:
John Compton Highway, left into L’anse Road, existing (1) Calvary Road to Chaussee Road (2) Calvary
Road to Darling Road (3) Sans Souci, Desir Avenue to John Compton Highway
NO ENTRY
John Compton Highway/Desir Avenue intersection
John Compton Highway/Seraphine Road intersection
John Compton Highway/Pointe Seraphine road intersection
John Compton Highway/Southbound from Vigie Roundabout
John Compton Highway/L’anse Road intersection (southbound)
NO PARKING
There shall be no parking in the vicinity of the event to allow free movement in case of an emergency
No parking L’Anse Road from John Compton Highway to Calvary Road
No Parking Desir Avenue from John Compton Highway to L’anse Road
No parking on John Compton highway near airport fence
No Parking on Seraphine Road near Vigie playing field fence
REROUTING
Vehicles from Point Seraphine will make a right turn onto John Compton Highway and access the route to the north through L’Anse Road/Sans Souci
Vehicles from Seraphine Road will not be permitted to turn right to head to the city.
ROAD CLOSURE
Event
Event Date
Gates
Event Show Time
One Way Traffic
Road Closure
Soca Finals
Fri.July 8.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
5.00PM
Calypso Finals
Sat. July 9.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
5.00PM
Panorma Competition
Sun. July 10.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
12noon (One way
Exiting Castries)
2.00PM
King & Queen of the Bands
Mon. July 11.2022
6.00PM
8.00PM
12noon (One way
Exiting Castries)
4.00PM
Source: Carnival Planning & Management Committee
